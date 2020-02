Další osobní rekord stačil rychlobruslařce Zdráhalové na 15. místo. Patnáctistovku ovládla Wüstová

1️⃣6️⃣⏱️ a PB, but Ireen Wüst takes as ♀️ 1500m gets Day 4 off to a flying start at the ISU World Single Distances #speedskating @UtahOlympicOval



It's Wüst's 5️⃣th 1500m and 1️⃣4️⃣th world title overall!



Evgeniia Lalenkova

Elizaveta Kazelina pic.twitter.com/W3AhCTUbwZ