Did a croc eat Lucy, and did Selam drown? The men who brought rare bones to Prague tell the story

Matěj Skalický talks with paleoantropologists Donald Johanson a Zeray Alemseged
Lucy and Selam – human ancestors more than three million years old. Their bones are so rare that no museum outside Ethiopia has ever displayed them together – until now. They are in Prague with their discoverers, paleoanthropologists Donald Johanson and Zeray Alemseged.
Kredity:
Edited by: Kateřina Pospíšilová
Sound design: Jaroslav Pokorný
Music: Martin Hůla, Jaroslav Pokorný
Použité fotky:
Národní muzeum vystavuje ostatky prehistorické Lucy, která je cca 3 mld starým pozůstatkem původních lidí. | Foto: Jan Handrejch / Právo / Profimedia
Zeray Alemseged a Donald Johanson, paleoantropologové | Foto: Matěj Skalický | Zdroj: Vinohradská 12
