Did a croc eat Lucy, and did Selam drown? The men who brought rare bones to Prague tell the story

Matěj Skalický talks with paleoantropologists Donald Johanson a Zeray Alemseged

30. 8. 2025 | Prague

Lucy and Selam – human ancestors more than three million years old. Their bones are so rare that no museum outside Ethiopia has ever displayed them together – until now. They are in Prague with their discoverers, paleoanthropologists Donald Johanson and Zeray Alemseged.

Matěj Skalický

