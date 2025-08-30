Did a croc eat Lucy, and did Selam drown? The men who brought rare bones to Prague tell the story

PŘEPIS ROZHOVORU ↓

Lucy and Selam – human ancestors more than three million years old. Their bones are so rare that no museum outside Ethiopia has ever displayed them together – until now. They are in Prague with their discoverers, paleoanthropologists Donald Johanson and Zeray Alemseged.

Kredity:

Edited by: Kateřina Pospíšilová

Sound design: Jaroslav Pokorný

Music: Martin Hůla, Jaroslav Pokorný