Tajná policie Stasi vykrádala statisíce balíků ze západního Německa. Přišla si na desítky milionů marek

The Stasi plundered packages sent from the West to the #GDR. Between 1985-1989 alone, 32M Marks cash and 10M Marks of products were removed from packages. Goods were sold to acquire currency, or ended up in the homes of top politicians. #twitterstorians https://t.co/MtNpHTbJrP pic.twitter.com/e9ye2ji3dI