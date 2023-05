Hitlerova tužka půjde do dražby. Dostal ji od partnerky Evy, odhadovaná cena je až 80 000 liber

Das war Hitlers Bleistift!#PENCIL OWNED AND USED BY ADOLF #HITLER GIVEN TO HIM BY EVA BRAUN ON HIS 52ND BIRTHDAY. PENCIL IS WHITE METAL 8.5CMS IN LENGTH. AT THE TOP IT IS INSCRIBED 'AH' AND ON THE SIDE 'ZUM 20 APRIL 1941 HER ZLICHST' EVA

Est. £50-80,000https://t.co/gq3XIc68kK pic.twitter.com/1IZIsycXKd