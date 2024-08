Extrémní vedra letos zlomila 19 národních teplotních rekordů. ‚Vymykají se normálu,‘ míní klimatolog

Another extremely hot day in #Japan with temperatures up to 40C and high humidity

Deadly heat indexes have persisted for 2 months and it will just get worse

Today's records

39.5 Nishiwaki tie

37.0 Kobe Airport

37.6 Bungotakada

36.4 Kaseda

33.8 Irozaki monthly

35.9 Oasa monthly pic.twitter.com/hwEUTUU5kB