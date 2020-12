Ledovce v Alpách se za 150 let zmenšily o 60 procent. Marmolada v Dolomitech se rozpustí do 20 let

High in the Alps on the Italian Front was the Marmolada glacier. Austro-Hungarian built an “Ice City” to avoid detection by the Italians. In this city were barracks, kitchens, hospitals and even chapels.

