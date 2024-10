Podívaná jednou za život. Kometu Tsuchinshan-Atlas nyní spatří lidé pouhým okem, popisuje astronom

Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) is Now the Brightest Comet in 13 Years!



This incredible comet has overtaken NEOWISE from 2020 in brightness, with current estimates of 0.4 magnitude! The tail is stretching a whopping 15 degrees across the sky—that's equal to the width of 30… pic.twitter.com/pyLNTYm8zh