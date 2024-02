Evropané stárnou. Za posledních 10 let se střední hodnota věku v Evropské unii zvýšila o 2,3 roku

‍On 1 January 2023, the median age of the EU’s population was 44.5 years, +2.3 years since 2013.



Highest increases:

Portugal (+4.4 years)

Greece, Spain, Slovakia and Italy (all +4.0)



Only decreases:

Malta (-0.4 years)

Sweden (-0.1)



