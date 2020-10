Instagram mění pravidla pro mazání fotografií. Diskriminoval například fotky plnoštíhlých lidí

View this post on Instagram

From @guardianfashion: Fifteen minutes into her photo shoot with model Nyome Nicholas-Williams (@curvynyome), Alexandra Cameron knew she had captured the perfect image: a dreamy split second with Nicholas-Williams bathed under natural light, her eyes closed and arms wrapped around her breasts. The response on Instagram was ecstatic: “stunning … beautiful … this should be in a gallery!”. But within hours, Instagram had deleted the photo and Nicholas-Williams had been warned her account could be shut down. “Millions of pictures of very naked, skinny white women can be found on Instagram every day,” said Nicholas-Williams. “But a fat black woman celebrating her body is banned? It was shocking to me. I feel like I’m being silenced.” Tap the link in bio to read how Nicholas-Williams's followers responded to Instagram's decision. Photo: @alex_cameron