Na Tchaj-wanu vítají nový rok kolektivním pláčem. Žert na sociálních sítích se mění v neobvyklou tradici

"An event inspired by the crying scene of "Vive l'amour" (愛情萬歲) by Taiwan-based director Tsai Ming-liang (蔡明亮) will be held at Daan Park in Taipei on New Year's Eve to mark the 30th anniversary of the award-winning movie." https://t.co/iYBQtmIWdV pic.twitter.com/zosHd7I33b