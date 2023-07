Democracy vs. autocracy: War deepens divide among Euroasian countries, report reveals

Democracy vs. autocracy: War deepens divide among Euroasian countries. Freedom House, an American NGO, published a new annual report on the democratic governance in so-called Nations In Transit. I spoke to a research analyst Alexandra Karppi to learn more.

Edited by: Kristýna Vašíčková, Kateřina Pospíšilová

Sound design: Damiana Smetanová

Researched by: Ondřej Franta

Music: Martin Hůla