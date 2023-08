Expressions of emotions become more acceptable in politics. Why do we live in the age of anger?

The age of anger, the politics of anger. Rage, wrath, annoyance. Everything revolves around politicians. They are hated, they are loved, they have huge fanbases. Many topics to discuss with Karin Wahl-Jorgensen, a journalism professor from Cardiff University in Wales and the author of a book called Emotions, Media and Politics.

Edited by: Janetta Němcová

Music: Martin Hůla