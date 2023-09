Bez porce ovoce nebo zeleniny se denně obejde skoro polovina Čechů. Rizikově se stravuje pětina obyvatel

‍‍In 2020, the number of healthy life years at birth in the EU was 64.5 years for women and 63.5 years for men.

Highest number of healthy life years at birth in:

Sweden (72.7 years for women, 72.8 for men)

Malta (70.7, 70.2)

Italy (68.7, 67.2)

