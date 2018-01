Děti si hrály na dvorku, pak ho zasáhla mina. Střety Tálibánu s afghánskými silami zabíjí i nejmenší

#Afghanistan: 6 children, woman killed as mortar shell hits Ghazni house: By Saifullah Maftoon on 26 January 2018 GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Six children and a woman were killed by a Taliban-fired mortar shell in the capital of southern Ghazni province… https://t.co/AmeCaUYu5I pic.twitter.com/eVK2HjkQLh