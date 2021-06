Spojené státy schválily lék proti Alzheimerově nemoci. Kontroverzní přípravek je prvním po 20 letech

#BreakingNews - The FDA approved Biogen's #aducanumab, the first-ever disease modifying therapy for #Alzheimers patients. The #ADDF's @a_hfillit weighs in on how this impacts the Alzheimer's #research pipeline and what's to come: https://t.co/9TywJJTqr6. pic.twitter.com/qbmciz358y