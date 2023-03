Běloruský soud poslal na 12 let do vězení dvě novinářky. Psaly o protivládních protestech a opozici

A trial on the "TUT. by " case was held today in #Belarus



Maryna Zolotava, editor-in-chief of the independent Belarusian media outlet TUT. by, and Liudmila Chekina, director of the publication, were sentenced to 12 years in prison.



