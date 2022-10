He is taking pictures of the Ukranian nightmares. Dead, injured, in tears. Men, women, children. Young and old, soldiers or regular people. Jevhen Maloletka, a Ukranian AP photographer.

Edited by: Kristýna Vašíčková

Sound design: Damiana Smetanová

Researched by: Zuzana Marková

Hudba: Martin Hůla