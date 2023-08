Unie poskytla dočasnou ochranu čtyřem milionům Ukrajincům. Česko z ní pomáhá uprchlíkům nejvíce

On 30 June 2023, almost 4.07 million non-EU citizens who fled Ukraine had temporary protection status in EU countries.



Main countries hosting:

Germany (1 133 420 people; 28% of the total)

Poland (977 740; 24%)

Czechia (349 140; 9%)



