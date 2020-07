Chorvatské volby skončily. Podle exit pollů je vyhrálo posílené HDZ premiéra Plenkoviće

Croatia, Parliamentary election:



Ipsos exit poll for Dnevnik



HDZ-EPP: 61 (+8)

Restart-S&D: 44

DPMŠ-ECR: 16 (new)

MOST-ECR: 8 (-1)

MOŽ-G/EFA|G/NGL: 8 (new)

S/P/F-RE: 3 (new)



+/- vs. 2016 election



➤ europeelects.eu/croatia

#izbori2020 #hrvatska