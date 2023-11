Sunak spustil personální domino v britské vládě. ‚Přátele si drž blízko, nepřátele blíž,‘ glosuje expert

'They've run out of ideas... this is not going to save @RishiSunak, it's not going to be the change the country needs and we need a general election'



Labour's @AngelaRayner criticises the appointment of @David_Cameron in an interview with @DanielHewittITV https://t.co/WCUY2VOTwf pic.twitter.com/4YTXoselNZ