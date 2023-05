‚Piráti nejsou Zelení.‘ Rodí se plán pirátské povolební strategie, sní o samostatné frakci Europarlamentu

The European Parliament is divided in political groups. They are in turn made up of national parties. The EPP is the biggest followed by the S&D and Renew



EPP (176)

S&D (145)

Renew (103)

Greens/EFA (72)

ID (65)

ECR (64)

The Left (38)

NI (42) pic.twitter.com/zhUEu0Hkti