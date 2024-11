Evropský parlament schválil novou Evropskou komisi. Do funkce nastoupí 1. prosince

The Ursula von der Leyen's Commission got the final go-ahead from MEPs with 370 votes in favour, the lowest majority in history

417 votes for Santer in 1995

510 for Prodi in 1999

478 for Barroso I in 2004

488 for Barroso II in 2010

423 for Juncker in 2014

