PŘEPIS ROZHOVORU ↓

A dire situation. Hospitals are overcrowded, medical supplies are running low and there is a lack of specialists. Gaza is a ‚land of no life‘ – these are the words of Dr. Mohammed Abu Mughaisib, a deputy medical coordinator for Doctors without Borders.



Edited by: Kristýna Vašíčková

Sound design: Damiana Smetanová

Researched by: Tereza Velebilová

Music: Martin Hůla, Damiana Smetanová