‚Hlavní problém pro chlapy v první linii‘. Na frontě se množí drony řízené po drátě, Rusko má navrch

Meanwhile, several military objects were attacked by drones in Russia:



◾️There is a fire at the optical fiber plant in Russian Saransk.



◾️In Tula region, Splav plant was attacked - it produces Grad, Uragan, Smerch, Tornado MLRS, as well as ammunition for TOS-1A Solntsepek.… pic.twitter.com/48flRGW3n8