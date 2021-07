Humanitární loď Ocean Viking pomohla ve Středozemí od čtvrtka zachránit 203 uprchlíků

#OceanViking just rescued 71 people from a severely overcrowded wooden boat in Maltese SRR. It had fled #Libya 3 days ago. With no food & water left, many were exhausted: 4 persons had to be evacuated by stretcher. @SOSMedIntl team is now taking care of 203 people incl. 67 minors pic.twitter.com/1S59XvSOSb