‚S Američany nebudou žádné rozhovory.‘ Íránské islámské gardy odmítly Trumpovu nabídku

#Carrier ABRAHAM #LINCOLN CVN72 passed southbound thru the #Suez Canal Thurs 9 May moving from the Mediterranean to the Red Sea. Cruiser LEYTE GULF CG55, desroyer BAINBRIDGE DDG96 and Spanish frigate MENDEZ NUNEZ F104 are with ABE. https://t.co/suavmfP90F pic.twitter.com/igjOAsJqhP