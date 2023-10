Klimatolog odmítl kvůli emisím návrat do práce letadlem. Výzkumný institut mu hrozí výpovědí

What spurs me to #StayGrounded is also the promise I made to 1000s Bougainvilleans in my talks that I'll minimize my CO2 emissions on my journey to Europe.White men(as we're called here)are often referred to as giaman(=liars,fraudsters).I don't want to giaman. #RefuseToFly 137/ pic.twitter.com/MJhehAtb9C