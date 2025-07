Missing uranium, damaged sites? Expert calls for renewed cooperation between Iran and IAEA

TRANSCRIPT ↓

Iran’s nuclear program. How hard have the Americans hit it? Why is it so difficult to find out? And what happened to hundreds of kilograms of highly enriched uranium? Darya Dolzikova, a senior research fellow with RUSI’s Proliferation and Nuclear Policy program, is today’s special guest on Vinohradská 12.

Edited by: Kristýna Vašíčková

Sound design: Jaroslav Pokorný

Researched by: Tereza Velebilová

Music: Martin Hůla, Johann Foss