‚Sex je fajn, Putinova smrt je ale lepší‘. Soud v Rusku uložil dívce pokutu za nápis na tašce

#UkraineRussiaWar #Ukraine️ #Rosja

🇺🇦🇷🇺 #UkraineRussianWar #Ukraina

❗👏💀 #Russia needs more artists like this to reinvent itself: ❝SEX IS COOL, but PUTIN'S DEATH IS BETTER,❞ For a 📷 of a 👜 with this inscription a resident of Krasnodar was fined 30,000 rubles. Previously,… pic.twitter.com/rdDYcUGrTX