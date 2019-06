Černá vlajka po boku Zelených. Pirátští europoslanci z Česka posílí čtvrtou největší frakci

We are pleased to announce that a further 5 MEPs joined the @GreensEP



Welcome to:@PiratKolaja, @MarketkaG, @vonpecka from @PiratskaStrana @echo_pbreyer from @Piratenpartei @nicosemsrott from @DiePARTEI



We are now 74 & talks with other parties are still ongoing pic.twitter.com/tbFZzLjgcV