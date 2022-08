ONLINE: Rusko přesouvá k hranicím nově vytvořený armádní sbor včetně raketového systému Buk a tanků

Russia is sending another batch of military equipment to Crimea.



The column was spotted near the Crimean bridge, it includes:



- T-72 and T-80 tanks;

- 152-mm and 122-mm 2S19 "Msta" and "Gvozdika";

- infantry fighting vehicles, trucks, fuel tanks;

- engineer-sapper vehicles. pic.twitter.com/eaTOjA8z8D