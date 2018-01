Surové útoky na Memorial na Kavkazu? 'Vzpurná msta Ramzana Kadyrova,' míní Petra Procházková

The attack on the Ingush office of the Human Rights Centre @hrc_memorial failed to disrupt the work of rights defenders in #Ingushetia, said the head of the Ingush office of the HRC "Memorial" Timur Akiev. #humanrightswatch #FreeOyubTitiev More: https://t.co/J23nWxN8C3 pic.twitter.com/un6aVxdGhs