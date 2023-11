Informační operace, provokace či omyl. Ruská média napsala o přesunu sil u Dněpru, pak zprávu stáhla

Southern #Ukraine



Ukrainian forces made a marginal gain on the east (left) bank of #Kherson Oblast on Nov. 12 amid ongoing ground operations. Geolocated footage posted on Nov. 12 shows that Ukrainian forces made marginal advances further into Krynky. https://t.co/vB7OAFRK6W https://t.co/bFCmiTVFuS pic.twitter.com/CBSDZo4iSI