ONLINE: Rusko útočilo raketami a drony na Ukrajinu. V Kryvém Rihu zasáhlo pětipatrový dům, tvrdí Kyjev

⚡️3 killed, over 30 injured in Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih.



Russia's missile attack on a five-story building in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Kryvyi Rih left at least three killed and 25 wounded, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported.



Video: President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram pic.twitter.com/BmiYeWbM5q