ONLINE: Ruské ostřelování zasáhlo gymnázium v Nikopolu. Zemřeli čtyři lidé, dva jsou zranění

Russia launched a missile strike against a high school building in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on Oct. 11, killing two of its employees, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.



