E. Kostyuchenko: „I can't protect my family, loving Russia hurts“ – still no answers after poisoning

Matěj Skalický talks with Elena Kostyuchenko, a Russian investigative journalist

Přehrát

00:00 / 00:00

PŘEPIS ROZHOVORU

26. 7. 2025 | Praha

Unrequited love. Russian investigative journalist Elena Kostyuchenko loves her country, yet it has given her many reasons to turn her back on it. She remains unbroken. Most notably, she refused to give up on Russia and her love for it despite serious suspicions that Kremlin agents had tried to poison her.

Edited by: Kristýna Vašíčková
Sound design: Johann Foss
Researched by: Miroslav Tomek
Music: Martin Hůla, Johann Foss

Zpravodajský podcast Vinohradská 12 poslouchejte každý všední den od 6.00 na adrese irozhlas.cz/vinohradska12.

Máte nějaký tip? Psát nám můžete na adresu vinohradska12@rozhlas.cz.

Použité fotky:

Jelena Kosťučenková | Foto: Vlad Dokshin

Jelena Kosťučenková | Foto: Vlad Dokshin

Poslechněte si podcast ve vašich oblíbených službách
Poslouchat v Apple Podcasts Poslouchat na Spotify Poslouchat v Youtube music RSS mujRozhlas

Praha Sdílet na Facebooku Sdílet na Twitteru Sdílet na LinkedIn Tisknout Kopírovat url adresu Zkrácená adresa Zavřít

Matěj Skalický

Související témata: Vinohradská 12 in english, Matěj Skalický, Elena Kostyuchenko, Russia, Vladimir Putin, politics, Vinohradská 12

Související články

Zprávy ze světa