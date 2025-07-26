E. Kostyuchenko: „I can't protect my family, loving Russia hurts“ – still no answers after poisoning

‚Forget famine – this is worse‘: MSF doctor from Gaza considers leaving the ‚land of no life‘
A dire situation. Hospitals are overcrowded, medical supplies are running low and there is a lack of specialists. Gaza is a „land of no life“.
Matěj Skalický talks with Elena Kostyuchenko, a Russian investigative journalist
Unrequited love. Russian investigative journalist Elena Kostyuchenko loves her country, yet it has given her many reasons to turn her back on it. She remains unbroken. Most notably, she refused to give up on Russia and her love for it despite serious suspicions that Kremlin agents had tried to poison her.
Edited by: Kristýna Vašíčková
Sound design: Johann Foss
Researched by: Miroslav Tomek
Music: Martin Hůla, Johann Foss
Použité fotky:
Jelena Kosťučenková | Foto: Vlad Dokshin
Jelena Kosťučenková | Foto: Vlad Dokshin
