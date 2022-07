Lufthansa ruší kvůli stávce lety napříč celou Evropu. Výpadek postihne desítky tisíc cestujících

Lufthansa has canceled 899 flights (78%) tomorrow 27 July, as ground staff in the ver.di trade union will strike from early Wednesday morning through 6am Thursday (local).



Hubs Frankfurt & Munich to be most affected.



FRA: https://t.co/5wibzPhz8M



MUC: https://t.co/UGej58JJDm pic.twitter.com/914mJ182Vt