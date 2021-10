Silný tajfun východně od Tokia narušil leteckou a železniční dopravu. Hrozí záplavy a sesuvy půdy

#Typhoon #MINDULLE completed ERC (eyewall replacement cycle) & result is classic, bug-eyed WPAC muppetcane (shown here in sexy late-day mood lighting). Estimated winds: 115 knots. Like #Hurricane #SAM in Atlantic, this thing is fishfood—gonna turn NE & miss mainland #Japan. Next! pic.twitter.com/RKB66Jc3A0