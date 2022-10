Střelba v zařízení péče o děti v Thajsku si vyžádala nejméně 34 obětí, útočník spáchal sebevraždu

Update- Mass shooter at a childcare centre in Nong Bua Lamphu which led to 35 deaths, many children, shot his wife & child before killing himself.

Police have named a suspect, a 34-year Ex police officer.#shooting #childcare #Thailand #กราดยิง #กราดยิงหนองบัวลำภู pic.twitter.com/DLwrKrWqfJ