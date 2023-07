K vraku trajektu Estonia míří tým vyšetřovatelů. Má téměř 30 let od potopení objasnit chyby ve vyšetřování

#Sweden : On Monday, the court will give its decision in the case of journalist @henrikevertsson & Andersson, on trial for their reporting on the #MSEstonia wreck. #Estoniagate

MFRR partners call for acquittal #JournalismIsNotACrime

Read our statement:https://t.co/3xBZIueO62 pic.twitter.com/I4onWjWrd8