Tsikhanouskaya: No news of my husband in two years. I miss home. Lukashenko is Putin's puppet

It has been a few weeks since President Aleksandr Lukashenko invited Putin, Trump and Zelensky to Belarus. How realistic is his idea of holding peace negotiations somewhere in Minsk?

First of all, let's not call people president if they are not. Lukashenko is not president. He is a person who seized power in Belarus and doesn't represent the Belarusian people. As for peace talks, Lukashenko offering to host peace talks is pure theater. He cannot be a mediator. He is a co-aggressor in this war. Let's not forget that Russian troops invaded Ukraine from Belarusian territory. Missiles were launched from our land. Nuclear weapons are currently stationed in Belarus. Lukashenko helped start this war. So he cannot pretend to help end it. Also, peace talks in Minsk are not realistic. No one trusts Lukashenko. He is fully dependent on Putin and he speaks only with his approval. His goal is not peace, it is survival. But what Belarusian people want from these peace talks is the end of the war and the end to the dictatorship in Belarus. A peaceful Ukraine. A free Belarus. And I truly believe that without a free Belarus, there can be no lasting peace in the region. So I encourage our Western friends to understand: Belarus is not just a problem. It can also be part of a solution, but not in the case of Lukashenko.

Lukashenko himself allegedly wouldn't want to be a mediator in peace talks. But how much, if at all, does the Belarusian regime currently want Putin to stop the military attacks on Ukraine, especially since rockets and drones are flying over and sometimes falling on Belarusian territory?

Look, this war, the Russian-Ukrainian war was a blessing for Lukashenko. Since 2020, so many sanctions have been imposed on Lukashenko's regime and emptied his pockets a lot. But when the war started, he militarized our economy. He rented civic enterprises to produce military stuff for the Russian war. They're producing optics and various parts for weapons. So he's earning money on the lives of Ukrainians. It's not in his interest to stop this war. It's his economic survival. So that's why I say that Lukashenko cannot be a mediator, because he benefits from this war.

The US President Trump is trying to push Russia and Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire. What effect would such a forced agreement have on Belarus?

Look, I truly believe that President Trump wants to achieve peace and his efforts are important. And obviously, no one wants peace more than Ukraine. But the problem is Putin. He's not ready even for a ceasefire. He doesn't want peace. He wants the war to continue because it fuels his regime. Putin will lie, delay, make empty promises, but it will lead nowhere. And the West must not fall into this trap. We have seen time and time again that Putin doesn't respect agreements. He uses these talks to buy time. To weaken Western unity and continue his aggression. Any dialogue with him must be based on clear principles, respect for international law and accountability for war crimes. The only way to force Putin to real negotiations is through pressure, stronger sanctions and more support for Ukraine. I'm sure that finally we will come to negotiations. All wars end with peace sooner or later. And at that moment, Ukraine must be in the strongest position. My hope is that President Trump and Europe will provide Ukraine with everything it needs. Peace must be just and long lasting. For that, Ukraine must receive security guarantees. We must ensure that after the ceasefire, the war will not start again in Ukraine or even in broader Europe. So of course, there must be consequences if he violates any agreements.

Sviatlana, a personal question, if you will. I follow you on Twitter and you wrote a few days ago a heartbreaking post that you haven't received a single message from your imprisoned husband in two years. Does this mean that you don't know anything about him at all?

It's a pity, but it's true. My husband has been in prison for almost five years. And for two years, since March (2023), I haven't had any news from him at all. Nothing. My children don’t get letters. A lawyer is not allowed to visit him. We call it incommunicado mode. There are up to 10 people who are held incommunicado and we are not even sure if they are alive. The regime is hiding these people. We don't even know in which prisons they are. So it's a type of torture.

Tell me, your husband faces how many years in prison? 18 in total?

19 and a half.

19 and a half. So another 14 years now.

Yes, on paper. But our task is to do everything possible to release people as fast as we can, because people are literally dying in prisons. They are held in inhuman conditions and there are so many political prisoners who are in very dire physical and emotional conditions. They cannot survive this torture.

The Belarusian regime claims that he (your husband) was imprisoned for advocating the violent overthrow of the Belarusian government. Is there a way to get more information about him, to connect with him?

It's lawlessness in our country. So it's impossible to reach our political prisoners if there is a direct order from the illegitimate regime to keep prisoners in isolation. However, I'm convinced that only publicity can force this regime to change its behavior. International organizations who have a mandate to work on cases like this - that is, incommunicado, political prisoners, tortured prisoners - have to be more vocal and more public about this. I’m talking about the Red Cross or the Human Rights Council. I think that the issue of political prisoners in Belarus has to be discussed by the UN General Assembly. Lukashenko is hiding our people, our prisoners and his crimes behind bigger problems, like the war in Ukraine. But it's also about humans, it's about human rights abuses. This is what the UN is responsible for. If they just send some letters to an illegitimate regime, who responds saying that they don't have political prisoners, this shouldn't satisfy human rights organizations worldwide. It has to be done publicly. They have to demand access to political prisoners. The Red Cross could be much more active than they are now. And of course the political attention of the democratic world is essential in this crisis. Lukashenko wants the world to forget about Belarus, about Belarusians, about the Belarusian fight. Our task is to not let this happen.

There were no Belarusian political prisoners included in the great prison exchange last year between the US and Russia. What are your thoughts on this?

Look, of course it's one venue that might be explored. But the problem is that Lukashenko doesn't have people in foreign prisons who are dear to him, who he wants released. So we don't have these people to exchange for our Belarusians. But of course, we are exploring this venue. We don’t know if such exchanges with Russia will take place in the future, but if they do, we are asking our democratic partners dealing with these processes to demand the inclusion of Belarusian political prisoners as well.

Tell me, the Belarusian regime has sentenced you to 15 years in prison. Do you ever think that you may never be able to return home? Because if you do, you'll end up behind bars.

I strongly believe that we will return home and that Belarus will be free. We will not give up our home, ever. This is what keeps me going actually. You know, I never planned to be a politician. I was a wife, a mother. But when my husband was jailed, I had no choice. Of course I miss my home, I miss the people, I miss my motherland. But I know that I must continue this fight - for my children, for Siarhei, for every Belarusian dreaming of freedom. That's why I'm so proud that the Belarusian people in this fight are staying united. People on the ground cannot resist openly at the moment, but they provide us with information about what's happening in Belarus. People from Lukashenko's structures also send us sensitive information. For example, how sanctions are circumvented or which enterprises produce military staff, so that we can put these enterprises under sanctions. And in exile we build strong structures: The United Transitional Cabinet, the Coordination Council, various international alliances. On our Freedom Day we received statements of support from all over the world. Also we work with political prisoners and their families. We speak out at international forums and we prepare for the transition to democracy. Our message is clear: We are not looking for enemies in the Belarusian state structure. We are looking for possibilities for dialogue between the regime and the people, with the goal of holding free and fair elections and stopping this humanitarian and political crisis in Belarus.

Can you please elaborate on that? How hard is the fight for freedom from exile? Are Western officials listening to you? How are you managing to establish and maintain some diplomatic relations?

You know, it's much easier to fight for freedom when you're in freedom, when you're not in jail. So, even though working from exile means you're not with your people, you're not in the country, it also creates opportunities to speak about Belarus, to formalize relationship with other countries. We have so many friends all over the world, and we are really managing to build official relationships with democratic countries. These countries don't send ambassadors to Minsk to legitimize Lukashenko, they send special envoys to work with the democratic forces of Belarus. Belarusian people are present everywhere. We made an agreement with the European Parliament, we have strategic dialogues with the USA, Canada, and the UK. The formalization of these relationships are a clear statement by our democratic partners that they don't recognize Lukashenko, that he is nobody. They are working with our democratic forces, trying to support us politically, support our media and our organizations that have been liquidated in Belarus. So, it's been really difficult to keep the focus on Belarus for five years now. But we can do it . We are responsible for those people in prisons, we are responsible for the independence of our country. And I think our democratic partners understand that only a democratic Belarus can be a reliable partner and neighbor for them, and not a source of constant threat. And while Lukashenko is in power, he will serve Putin's interest, not Belarusian interests. That's why the democratic world made a clear choice - the Belarusian democratic movement, the democratic forces are their partners.

By the way, where is your headquarters right now, where are you living?

I live in Vilnius. I left Belarus in 2020, moved to Vilnius, and have been based here since then. But of course Poland and Lithuania are our political centers, because most Belarusians abroad live in these two countries, and also Poland and Lithuania are our closest neighbors. They understand the importance of supporting our political structures. So since being in Vilnius, we have been working with other countries, who send special envoys to Vilnius to coordinate with us.

I just want to explain the reason for my question, because a year ago in Prague, together with the Czech foreign minister, you opened the office of the Belarus democratic forces. Does this mean that Prague could still become the seat of the Belarusian exile government someday?

Look, the Czech Republic is a separate story. For years and years, the Czech Republic supported the Belarusian democratic movement. I remember being told that Vaclav Havel, before his death, the last letter he wrote was to political prisoners in Belarus. He always supported us, and since his time, the Czech Republic has been one of our biggest allies. And the opening of a mission of democratic forces in the Czech Republic is not accidental. Your country is one of the centers of Belarusian opposition political activity. The chairwoman of this mission, Kryscina Šyjanok, is doing a fantastic job. She's raising the Belarusian agenda in the Czech Republic, bringing in Belarusian artists, and inviting Belarusian military volunteers to rehabilitate in the country. And in 2020, it was the Czech Republic, actually, that evacuated severely wounded Belarusians who needed rehabilitation. So, your country is really contributing a lot to our fight. It is a strong partner, a strong voice on the international arena, supporting our Belarusian European aspirations. Recently we opened another mission in Tallinn, Estonia, and we also have a mission in Brussels. They are like our embassies, you know, in different countries. I'm grateful to the Czech government for such strong support, not only in the wars, but in practical steps.

But you're not considering moving to the Czech Republic, to Prague…

There is no need to move from country to country. I'm based in Vilnius. But we have a wonderful Belarusian diaspora as well as political representatives in the Czech Republic. So there is no reason for me to move my office to Prague, but I really appreciate what your country is doing for us. It’s always a huge pleasure to organize my political visits to Czechia.

Prague is also where Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) is located, which also broadcasts to Belarus. There is currently a heated debate going on about the funding of RFE in the United States. Just a few days ago, news came out that the US Supreme Court suspended the American government's efforts to stop funding RFE. How serious would the end of this station be for Belarusian people?

It's extremely crucial now to save the work of all Belarusian independent media, including Radio Liberty. If you talk about Radio Free Europe, it's a lifeline for thousands of Belarusians. It tells the truth when others are forced to lie. This radio gives hope. Some of its reporters are behind bars, but the voice of freedom keeps going. And of course for us, Radio Liberty is a symbol of what the West stands for. And I hope that Radio Liberty will continue to work and that, if not the United States, then the European Union will help them to continue their critical work.

So you would support the Czech initiative to save this media outlet?

Absolutely. I'm grateful for this proposal of Minister Lipavsky and Minister Sikorsky and others who supported the idea that we have to save this crucial outlet. For years and years they have broadcast the truth. Now, especially now, when the fate of our region is being decided, it's so important to deliver honest news inside Belarus and all over the world. Because if Radio Free Europe and other media are shut down because of lack of assistance, they will be immediately replaced with the Russian and Belarusian regimes’ propagandistic messages. And these messages are poisoning minds, not only in Belarus, but also in Western nations. And we have no right to allow this.

And are there any other media outlets that Belarusian people can follow if they don't want to rely on television propaganda?

Independent media in Belarus is, of course, being hunted down. All these outlets have been liquidated in Belarus, but managed to restore their broadcasting from abroad. But in Belarus, the websites are blocked, offices raided, people jailed for simply liking a post or sharing an article. But Belarusians still find ways to read the truth through VPNs, Telegram, even printed leaflets. People are hungry for facts and not propaganda. Everyday about 3 million people within Belarus turn to free media, Belarusian free media. Daily. So that's why it's important to give them the opportunity to continue their work.

According to analysts, between 500,000 and 600,000 people have left Belarus in recent years, primarily due to the political repression after 2020. Do you think that once the regime in Belarus changes someday, the majority of these people will return? Or have they already put down too many roots in their new homes?

Since 2020, we currently know of at least half a million people who left Belarus because of repressions. Of course, I understand that not all of them will return home. They are now raising children, legalizing themselves, and getting married in different countries. But from what I see, most Belarusians want to return home. And even if they stay in Europe, believe me, when the changes come in Belarus, they will contribute to our economic development. Businesses that had to relocate a huge amount since 2020, they will help Belarus develop, bring new investments, bring reforms. It’s also a pity, because the most experienced professionals left the country. And, of course, we, the new Belarus, will need all these people. So in the future, we need to establish conditions to bring people back to Belarus to develop the country and to contribute to independence.

Can you please be more specific? What conditions, what would make people come home?

For example, if we take businesses, we need conditions that allow businesses to develop freely, to limit government interference in the work of entrepreneurs or in both small and big businesses. Currently in Belarus, it's impossible to have a blossoming business, because it's very dangerous. At any moment the regime can come and, as they say, nationalize your business if it's beneficial for them. If people see that there is rule of law in Belarus, that people are protected, that it's a safe country for their children, believe me, people will return home. And if Belarus becomes prospective from a business and economic point of view, it will attract Belarussians back.

What are your main tasks for the upcoming weeks and months in order to help imprisoned people in Belarus, in order to help the fight for freedom in Belarus? Do you keep a checklist with you?

Now is really a decisive moment for Ukraine but also for Belarus. We understand that there are several scenarios at the moment. The worst case scenario is if peace talks weaken western support for Ukraine or give Putin hope that he can divide the democratic world. We cannot afford another reset (Editor’s note: an attempt to improve relations between US and Russia during Obama's first presidential mandate) with the Kremlin. This would only embolden Putin, prolong the war, threaten democracy itself. I fear another Yalta, where Europe is divided into spheres of influence, peace is fragile and Belarus remains under Russian control. So the key item on my “to do” list is to make sure that Belarus will not remain under Russian influence. As President Zelensky said, the eastern border of Europe has to lay to the east of Belarus. Belarus must be included in the new European architecture. Belarus must be perceived as a European country. We have to fight for a European future, a future for Belarus. So we must keep Belarus in focus and spread our narratives about a democratic Belarus, that only a democratic Belarus can be a reliable partner for the western world. That a democratic Belarus is in the interest not only of Belarus but also of Europe.

I want to believe in the best scenario. That the West stays firm and that any talks demand the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. But also that Belarus is not forgotten, that Russian troops leave our country as well. That nuclear weapons leave our country, and that Russia doesn't interfere into the internal politics of Belarus. The rest we will do by ourselves.

Belarus should not be overlooked. Sometimes I hear that we have to deal with Ukraine now, and later we will deal with Belarus. It might be a lost cause by then. Or Belarus will be given to Putin as a consolation prize. So we have to be prepared. There will be constant blackmail, constant threats from the territory of Belarus, because Lukashenko is a puppet of Putin. Constant migration attacks, nuclear weapon blackmail, constant Russian-Belarusian drills… There will be no stability and peace and calmness in the region.

A free Belarus is a key to regional security and lasting peace in Europe.