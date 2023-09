Nejvíce ukrajinských uprchlíků přijali v Německu, Polsku a Česku. V Unii jich žije celkem 4,1 milionu

On 31 July 2023, more than 4.1 million non-EU citizens who fled Ukraine had temporary protection status in the EU.



The main countries hosting were:

Germany (1 153 865 people; 28% of the total)

Poland (971 080; 24%)

Czechia (357 540; 9%)



