Západ Spojených států sužují vlny veder. Teploty stoupají i nad 50 stupňů, přibývá rozsáhlých požárů

#EUSpace for #ClimateChange monitoring



A new #heatwave is ongoing on the North American West Coast and disastrous #wildfires are bursting around #Canada🇨🇦 and the US🇺🇸



⬇️ @Copernicus EU #Sentinel3🇪🇺🛰️ view of the #BootlegFire in #Oregon acquired on 9 July at 18:45 UTC



#ORFires