V 76 letech zemřel O. J. Simpson. Hráč amerického fotbalu byl známý kvůli obžalobě z vraždy manželky

Zemřel hráč amerického fotbalu a herec O. J. Simpson, kterého učinila známým i obžaloba z vraždy exmanželky. Podlehl boji s rakovinou. Jeho úmrtí oznámila rodina na síti X.

Připravujeme podrobnosti.

