V 76 letech zemřel O. J. Simpson. Hráč amerického fotbalu byl známý kvůli obžalobě z vraždy manželky
On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024
He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.
During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.
-The Simpson Family
Zemřel hráč amerického fotbalu a herec O. J. Simpson, kterého učinila známým i obžaloba z vraždy exmanželky. Podlehl boji s rakovinou. Jeho úmrtí oznámila rodina na síti X.
Připravujeme podrobnosti.