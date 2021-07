Británie hlásí skoro 28 773 nových nákaz. Vláda rozvolňuje opatření a očekává i stotisícové přírůstky

The #COVID19 Dashboard has been updated: https://t.co/XhspoyTG79



On 6 July, 28,773 new cases and 37 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were reported across the UK.



45,428,681 people have now received the first dose of a #vaccine. 33,874,176 have received a 2nd dose. pic.twitter.com/Kx8VrXLkCd