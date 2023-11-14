„We will recover, the pain will be carried.“ Israel heals soul wounds from October 7 trauma

Matěj Skalický talks with Tali Levanon, a CEO of Israel Trauma Coalition

14. 11. 2023 | Prague/Tel Aviv

Wounds left to heal. Painful, deep and complicated. It seems like everyone in Israel knows someone whose brother or daughter was killed or whose neighbor or friend was kidnapped. How to deal with it? Questions for Tali Levanon, a CEO of Israel Trauma Coalition.
 

The podcast used sounds from social network X, specifically from the accounts of Brooke Goldstein, Jerusalem Post and Reuters, as well as from the YouTube channels Combined Jewish Philantrophies, CBS, Reuters, Crux and Global News, and from the Facebook account of the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

