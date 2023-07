People smugglers. Who are they, how much do they ask for a trip to Europe? And how to prevent the endless tragedies in the Mediterranean Sea? Recently, a fishing trawler capsized near the Greek Coast. Meanwhile, thousands more migrants are getting ready for travelling across the sea. I spoke to Giampaolo Musumeci, an italian journalist and the author of book called Confessions of a people smuggler.

Edited by: Lucie Korcová

Sound design: Damiana Smetanová

Researched by: Zuzana Marková

Music: Martin Hůla, Damiana Smetanová