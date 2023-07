PŘEPIS ROZHOVORU ↓

For a month they lived in captivity in a basement. People from Yahidne. Svitlana Oslavska wrote a story about them. One day it might be read by the criminal tribunal. Svitlana is a Ukrainian journalist and researcher with The Reckoning Project. She arrived to Prague to participate in the Media & Ukraine conference organized by Czech Radio.

Edited by: Lucie Korcová, Kateřina Pospíšilová

Sound design: Damiana Smetanová

Researched by: Zuzana Marková

Music: Martin Hůla