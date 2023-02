PŘEPIS ROZHOVORU ↓

What has it been like to live in a war zone for the past 12 months? Mr Biden paid a surprise visit to Kyiv to witness it on his own. About symbols, hatred, laughter, fear and Ukrainian bravery is today’s interview with a philosopher: Volodymyr Yermolenko.



Kredity:

Edited by: Kristýna Vašíčková

Sound design: Damiana Smetanová

Researched by: Zuzana Marková

Music: Martin Hůla