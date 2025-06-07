Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin: A reporter exposes a lazy dictator who wants to be a powerful tsar

Matěj Skalický talks with Catherine Belton, a journalist with The Washington Post

TRANSCRIPT

7. 6. 2025 | Praha

Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. A lazy dictator who wants to be a powerful tsar. British journalist Catherine Belton gives her analysis. Catherine spent years as a correspondent in Moscow and now she works for the American newspaper The Washington Post.

Kredity:
Edited by: Kristýna Vašíčková
Sound design: Jaroslav Pokorný
Researched by: Miroslav Tomek
Hudba: Martin Hůla, Johann Foss

Photo credits:

Vladimir Putin | Foto: Alexei Druzhinin | Zdroj: TASS / Profimedia

Catherine Beltonová, The Washington Post | Foto: Matěj Skalický | Zdroj: Vinohradská 12

Matěj Skalický

